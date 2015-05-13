Here's the receipt from the John Singleton lunch that descended into a fight

Sydney businessman John Singleton has been fined $550 for an incident on Monday at a Sydney restaurant involving billionaire Jack Cowin, the founder of Hungry Jack’s.

Police are sending the millionaire a criminal infringement notice after reviewing footage of him at Kingley’s Steak & Crabhouse in Woolloomooloo.

James Packer and Channel Nine CEO David Gyngell received similar notices following their altercation in Bondi last year. Singleton has the option of contesting the notice.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred when Cowin, a friend for four decades, teased the 73-year-old adman for preferring rosé wines to beer.

Singleton dictated his version of events to the paper in the third-person saying “Singleton was displeased with this and whacked Cowin over the head with a bottle.”

He has since produced the receipt from lunch for Ben Fordham, host of the afternoon drive slot on 2GB, part of the Macquarie Radio Network, which Singleton majority owned and recently sold to Fairfax Media, where Cowin is a board member.

The bill suggests Singo loves sauvignon blanc even more than rosé, with the $840 bill including four bottles of French Sancerre at $85, the most expensive sauvignon blanc on the wine list. Former Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens was also at the table, along with Singleton’s son Jack, and NFL player Colin Scotts. The meal also included three $15 glasses of the famed Cloudy Bay sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.

It seems everyone enjoyed their white wine with steaks.

Here’s the bill.

Singo shares bill to prove how much alcohol was ordered during infamous lunch. pic.twitter.com/MSbcTYfuzy — BenFordham (@BenFordham) May 12, 2015

The Daily Telegraph reports that Singleton has since sent roses as an apology to the restaurant manager who stepped in to stop the altercation between the septuagenarians.

