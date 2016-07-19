Here's the reason Matt Damon barely talks in his Bourne movies

Matt Damon probably didn’t have a hard time remembering lines for his upcoming “Jason Bourne” movie. After all, he only had about 25 of them.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Damon and director Paul Greengrass spoke about the title character’s silence throughout the series.

“Well, I’ve done it three times. In the first movie, the Marie Kreutz character [Bourne’s girlfriend, played by Franka Potente] is still alive, so Bourne has a sounding board and he’s more confused about who he is and a lot more chatty. Once she dies in the first act of the second movie, it’s really a very lonely character,” Damon said.

“And we talked about that mostly on the second one. I remember Tony writing me an email saying, ‘You do realise what this means? You do realise you’re not going to talk in this movie.’ I said, ‘No, I love that,'” he continued.

Guess there’s no room in the Bourne universe for that rich Boston accent.

