The Secret To Getting Your Boss To Notice All Your Hard Work

You lean back in your chair, swing your hands over your head, let out a sigh, and shake your head in disbelief. “No one cares.”Despite all of your hard work no one seems to be listening to your message. Your marketing goes unnoticed. Your pitch falls on empty ears.



You’ve been there. You’ve seen it. You’ve felt it. And it’s frustrating.

And you’re not alone.

You might feel like your boss isn’t listening to you. Chances are your boss probably feels the same way about his boss. It’s a cycle that repeats itself all the way up and down the corporate ladder. Executives are busy.

They’ve been tasked with the extra work of their unemployed peers and are forced to endure a frustrating string of unending meetings. Just to survive, they bring their work home with them in the evenings. Checking last-minute e-mails from their laptop at the dining room table. Only to come to the office early in the morning the next day to repeat the entire cycle.

So caring about what you have going on isn’t an extravagance that they can afford. It doesn’t fit into their frenetic schedule. Which might be hard for you to hear; but understanding it allows you to achieve the one thing you really care about.

Making them care.

Let’s face it. No matter how trivial your ideas or concerns might be, you think other people should care about them. And you’re right. You do deserve to be cared for. Your ideas, concerns, questions — they all should be given time and attention.

But before anyone can care about you they have to feel like you care about them. Which is the secret to getting people to care about what you care about. You make sure they are cared for first.

When it comes to tackling sticky business problems, executive relationships, a complex client strategy, or just about any other issue the way to get people to care about you is to start from the premise that you care about them.

And when you do find that “no one cares”, that should be a warning sign that you aren’t caring enough about other people. It doesn’t mean that everyone else is heartless. It might mean that you are.

Change that. Care more.

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

