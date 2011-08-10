Here's the REAL REASON Why Markets are Suffering EXTREME VOLATILITY

Global equity markets remained highly volatile today, with stocks experiencing extreme swings.

The FTSEurofirst 300 Index fell by 5 per cent this morning before recovering to just -0.3 per cent after lunch following a strong rally in European stocks.

Earlier in the day, Australian stocks pulled off an afternoon rally to end the day up 0.99 per cent, although the Nikkei still fell 1.68 per cent and the Hang Seng ended up down 5.66 per cent.

US futures initially showed a sharp plunge but have now recovered as investors await a statement from the Fed later today.

Today’s volatility follows steep declines yesterday as markets got their first chance to digest the downgrade of US debt by Standard & Poor’s on Friday.

Over the last eight days, stock markets have seen their biggest falls since the 2008 financial crisis as investors fretted over sovereign debt and slowing global growth.

The global turmoil is affecting IR departments around the world in different ways. Some report an increase in calls from management and the investment community in response to events, but for others things are relatively quiet.

One UK IR professional put the latter situation down to people assuming that the share price is affected more by the macro picture than anything company-specific.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.