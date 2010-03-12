Here's The REAL Reason Wall Street 2 Got Pushed Back

Michael Douglas and Shia LaBeouf can sit back and smoke another Cohiba because we just got inside word that the release date for Oliver Stone’s new movie Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps has been pushed back to September 24th from April. The five month delay has been blamed on News Corp’s (NWS) need to continue focusing on the global marketing efforts for 3D sensation and Academy Award Best Picture nominee Avatar. (Or, maybe they just want Charlie Sheen to be out of jail for the premier.)



This is actually a very savvy business decision by 20th Century Fox. Many times in the movie and music business, studios and labels maintain aggressive release schedules which divert resources from currently successful or highly promising content. However, News Corp is properly maximizing their revenue from the blockbuster Avatar and will then be able to dedicate many more resources to push Wall Street 2.

In the case of delaying Wall Street 2, greed is good.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.