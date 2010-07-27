Here's The REAL Reason The White House Should Be Terrified Of WikiLeaks

Photo: The White House via Flickr

No doubt WIkiLeaks is turning into a potent force for bringing unwanted information to light. And naturally governments around the world should be worried about how effective the site’s become at fulfilling its mission.But beyond the intelligence threat, there’s another reason The White House should be nervous about the site (and others like it).



See in addition to being upset about the intelligence breach, The White House expressed anger that the site made no attempt ever to contact The White House for either comment, or to give it a heads up.

In other words? The political powers that be are used to a media that will at least give them a heads up, a chance to come up with spin, comment, etc. Traditional media isn’t typically in the business of blind siding its subjects, even when delivering a monster roundhouse to the head.

Obviously WikiLeaks isn’t going to play this game. In addition to its aggressiveness with regard to the topic, it will rapidly breakdown (a probably unhealthy) coziness between political leaders and the media.

