Here's The Real Reason The Troops Are Coming Home

Niall Ferguson
united states troops

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bring the troops home. Considering how polarised American politics is supposed to be, the consensus on this one point verges on the supernatural.

President Obama recently announced a new schedule for scaling down the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. A total of 10,000 men will come home this year and a further 20,000 by the end of next summer. The surge is over.Continue reading at Newsweek >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.