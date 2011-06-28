Here's The Real Reason The Troops Are Coming Home

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bring the troops home. Considering how polarised American politics is supposed to be, the consensus on this one point verges on the supernatural.
President Obama recently announced a new schedule for scaling down the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. A total of 10,000 men will come home this year and a further 20,000 by the end of next summer. The surge is over.Continue reading at Newsweek >
