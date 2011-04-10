Here's The Real Reason The GOP Caved On NPR And Planned Parenthood

Photo: Courtesy of tpmtv

The government is open because the GOP relented on things like defunding NPR and Planned Parenthood.Why did they cave?



Tea Party darling Michelle Bachmann explained it in a blog post yesterday afternoon, before the agreement had been reached.

The title says it all: Not A Big Enough Fight.

In the end, this half-year budget just wasn’t that big of a deal, and it wasn’t worth using the political capital.

What is a big enough deal?

Says Bachmann:

I am ready for a big fight, the kind that will change the arc of history. And, I’m hoping that when it comes to issues like the debt ceiling, ObamaCare, and the 2012 budget, House Republicans will take the lead, draw a line in the sand and not back down from the fight.

The debt ceiling, 2012, and repealing Obamacare. That’s where the fight is, and there’s no rest from now til then, with the debt ceiling just days away from being breached.

This is going to be much more brutal, and far more consequential.

