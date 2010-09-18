Here's The REAL Reason Karl Rove Flipped Out On Christine O'Donnell

The night Christine O’Donnell won the GOP nomination for Senate in Delaware, party stalwart Karl Rove flipped out, and warned that she was a liar, of ill-character, and generally not the kind of person that the party should get behind.



It only took an instant for other party leaders like Rush Limbaugh and Michelle Maulkin to flip out right back at him.

But why did Rove take this tack? It’s not because he’s not into right-wingers.

Here’s a hint: do your remember his nickname?

He’s the architect, the man who architected Dubya’s rise from modestly successful Texas governor to two-term prominene.

But O’Donnell didn’t need an architect. She just needed a little bit of attention from Sarah Palin — whose political machinery is in large part comprised of her Facebook page — and the grassroots Tea Partiers who donated her money.

No grand visionary was needed.

In short, Palin-O’Donnellism marks a major threat to Roveism. Actually, the whole Tea Party movement is a threat, but O’Donnell is clearly the movement’s most attractive, shiniest, and most unlikely star.

And this probably isn’t going to change. Sure, the Tea Partiers may ebb and flow in terms of political success and influence. But the big trend — non-establishment candidates winning big without the help of old-boy architects — isn’t going to go anywhere.

That’s why Rove is peeing himself.

