Look At What The German Media Is Saying About Greece

German newspaper Bild, Europe’s biggest and the six highest selling in the world, ran with Greek corruption as their web headline today.The paper, known for being avowedly populist, is citing a Transparency International report detailing Greek citizen’s bribery issues, noting their 1,355 Euros ($1833) per year in bribery expenses.



Bild even noted that 13.4% of people who replied to the corruption survey in Greece asked for a bribe to do so.

The people’s paper has spoken.

