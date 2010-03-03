Look At What The German Media Is Saying About Greece

Photo: Bild.de
German newspaper Bild, Europe’s biggest and the six highest selling in the world, ran with Greek corruption as their web headline today.The paper, known for being avowedly populist, is citing a Transparency International report detailing Greek citizen’s bribery issues, noting their 1,355 Euros ($1833) per year in bribery expenses.
Bild even noted that 13.4% of people who replied to the corruption survey in Greece asked for a bribe to do so.
The people’s paper has spoken.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.