Here's The Real Reason BP's Oil Leak Estimate Keeps Increasing

Leak estimates have gone from 1,000 barrels a day to 5,000 bbl to 25,000 bbl to 60,000 bbl. While many take this as evidence of a BP coverup, it could also be that the hole is getting bigger.



The Oil Drum has a great essay on how the leak could be eroding:

[I]ts called erosion, and simply put, the oil and gas that are flowing out of the rock are bringing small amounts of that rock (in the form of sand) out with them. Rocks that contain lots of oil are not that strong and are easily worn away by the flow of fluid through them.

There is thus a very good reason, from the oil in the rock point of view, for the production to have been increasing the way that it has. And for it to increase to the levels that BP are taking precautions to capture. And because they cannot get access to the flow channels to restrain their growth and hold the sand until the relief wells are drilled that increase may well be unavoidable.

The erosion argument is good for BP, which now has a partial explanation for those ridiculously inaccurate early estimates. On the other hand, it means that the leak could keep growing.

