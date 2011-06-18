The Real Problem With Android Tablets

From Ars Technica’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, which exemplifies the softball “please keep sending us gadgets” review so prevalentrecently:



The Galaxy Tab 10.1 easily has the best hardware of any Android tablet on the market today. Samsung has really outdone itself—the Tab 10.1’s svelte profile and impressively light weight (it weighs less than an iPad and has more RAM) are sure to attract the attention of consumers.

Really? Will a lot of customers notice the 2% thickness difference or the 6% weight savings over an iPad 2? I guess it must be the RAM they’re clamoring for, since that’s a hotly debated spec among iPad buyers.

