Here's The REAL Embarrassing Part From Rick Perry's Epic Meltdown

Everyone is talking about Rick Perry‘s supposedly campaign-killing “oops” from last night’s debate, but the best moment of his epic onstage meltdown actually came a few moments before, when Perry looked to Ron Paul for an assist.



Struggling to remember the third federal department he wants to eliminate — in addition to the Departments of Education and Commerce — Perry turned to the next podium to see if Paul could help him out.

Paul — who basically wants to do away with the entire federal government — wasn’t a lot of help.

“You need five! Five!” he told Perry, holding up a claw-like hand for emphasis. Presumably, Paul meant that there are actually five federal agencies that should be eliminated.

Perry tries to roll with it: “Oh, five. OK. So Commerce, Education and the…

Mitt Romney, sounding like he is sincerely trying to be helpful, then volunteers: “The EPA?”

Perry agrees, even though he really meant the Department of Energy (as he later clarified).

Watch the moment below.

