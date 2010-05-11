Here's The REAL Connection Elena Kagan Has To Goldman: Three Days Of Easy Work

Elena Kagan

Newly nominated Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan’s supposed connection to Goldman Sachs is much ado about nothing.Reports are flying around that she “worked for Goldman,” when she straight up did not.



She was one of many on a council that spent three days (one day each year from 2005-2008) advising on the Research Advisory Council of the Goldman Sachs Global Markets Institute. Kagan was paid $10,000.

Justice Department spokeswoman Tracy Schmaler explains in HuffPo, “They met once a year for a day-long conference organised around public policy matters. The group was not involved in making any investment decisions for the company.”

That’s it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.