Here's The "Racy, Pornographic" Memo That Got Lee Abrams Fired From The Tribune

Lee Abrams.

Photo: image via The Chicago Tribune

Ex-Tribune exec Lee Abrams still appears to be frustrated with the circumstances of his ouster from the Tribune Company.The ouster was triggered by Lee’s sending a memo to the whole company highlighting a booze-on-boobs video from the Onion (only a few days after the NYT’s David Carr published an expose of the Tribune’s frat-house culture.)



The video was described as “pretty inspirational or at least interesting” and appears to have been a how-to example for the troops.

This morning, Lee–or someone pretending to be Lee–sent us what purports to be a copy of the “offending memo.”

Here’s the note we received:

FROM: Lee Abrams

As it’s been described as everything from racy to pornographic, for the record, here is the actual complete “offending memo.”

THINK PIECE: ENCOURAGING FORWARD MOVEMENT

WPIX REFLECTS NEW YORK: Take a look at the attached WPIX promo(and John’s note below).



We are now doing streets in other languages. I’ve told the team I want a different language at least once every 2 weeks and we are not allowed to just repeat Spanish. I want a Farsi-speaking cab driver and a thick Irish-accented bartender and a Jamaican, etc.

This is so right. Instead of screaming, We’re local with a picture of the skyline, they are truly matching the mood of New York, in its pan-ethnic and gritty reality. This is one, small step toward reinventing TV for the 21st Century, not to mention one of the few cases of AFDI’ing something that’s been in discussion for years. Of course the key is consistently doing it vs. a one off. Incidentally, these are not finished pieces, but will give you an idea of the direction

INSTANT STAFF MEETING: Below are a list of videos that Ray Brune, the Executive Producer of our new morning concept, put together for our first Bootcamps with the new staff. Many have been circulated, but I am always surprised how many have not yet seem these. Always pretty inspirational or at least interesting stuff:

BOOT CAMP DAY #1/DISC #1

DID YOU KNOW (POPULATION): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECDZbrzkTxk

ONION:

* STUDENTS DON’T GIVE A SHIT http://www.theonion.com/video/in-the-know-are-tests-biased-against-students-who,17966/

* Firefighter http://www.theonion.com/video/incredibly-sexy-firefighter-tragically-dies-in-ste,17549/

* Sluts http://www.theonion.com/video/vh1-reality-show-bus-crashes-in-california-causing,14390/

* Boston Globe http://www.theonion.com/video/boston-globe-tailors-print-edition-for-three-remai,17572/

DID YOU KNOW (HUMAN CAPITAL): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzCQ219bxl8

THE SURPRISING TRUTH ABOUT WHAT MOTIVATES US:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6XAPnuFjJc

A DATE WITH YOUR FAMILY (Cut Down): http://www.archive.org/details/DateWith1950

SELECTIVE ATTENTION TEST #1: http://viscog.beckman.illinois.edu/flashmovie/15.php

SELECTIVE ATTENTION TEST #2:

DO YOU KNOW (SOCIAL MEDIA): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ILQrUrEWe8

STIMULATE CREATIVE PROCESS: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPC8e-Jk5uw

TED SPEECH LARRY LESSING (LAWS THAT CHOKE CREATIVITY):http://www.ted.com/talks/lang/eng/larry_lessig_says_the_law_is_strangling_creativity.html

DO OUR PROPERTIES LOOK LIKE BANKS? I think often yes.

http://positivesharing.com/2007/03/12-ways-to-pimp-your-office/

THEN, THERE’S THIS RASMUSSEN STUDY: It s a battle out there.

http://www.mediapost.com/publications/?fa=Articles.showArticle&art_aid=136373

Well, the context certainly puts the “sluts” video in perspective. But if we worked at the Tribune, we’re not sure we would know what Lee was telling us to do.

If these videos are “pretty inspirational or at least interesting,” are we being told to make videos like them? Is that what Lee meant?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.