Here's The Questionnaire The NYT Used To Help Pick Its 'Rising Stars Of Gossip Blogs'

A New York Times profile highlighting the “rising stars of gossip blogs” is making the rounds. The list includes Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer, Village Voice blogger Foster Kamer, and others.



How did the NYT’s Alex Williams pick the nine? The story says, “The following are profiles of nine emerging gossip bloggers, whose names came up in interviews with influential blog entrepreneurs, fellow bloggers and other journalists as potential future stars of the online world.”

Alex also sent around this questionnaire in early March — which we’ve obtained — polling bloggers about themselves to narrow it down and help form his profiles.

Age:

Hometown:

Educational background (including major):

Personal journalistic hero/model/inspiration:

How long in current post:

Previous job (with length of tenure):

Current blog traffic (and, rate of traffic increase, if it applies):

Number of posts a week:

Biggest scoop/hit (describe, including measure of impact):

Personal favourite line/phrase in any recent post of yours:

Biggest rival in blog world:

First blog other than your own you check every morning (feel free to elaborate):

favourite sparring partner (subject you’ve written about and gotten into a tangle with; please describe):

How do you stay sane/decompress after 12/16/whatever-hour days (or whatever) staring at a computer:

Ultimate career goal:

So there you go.

