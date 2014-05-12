Here's The Question That Caused The Wolf Of Wall Street To End An Interview With 60 Minutes

Jordan Belfort (Photo: Getty/Michael Loccisano)

Jordan Belfort really didn’t like this question.

It saw the infamous fraudster, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street movie, storm out of his interview with Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes program, aired Sunday night.

Presenter Liz Hayes asked Belfort about the contract he has with his Australian talent management agency:

“The last thing is that you have an oral contract with your management, the Fordham company, is that an attempt to hide your income?”

That was when the wolf snapped.

“I’ve said enough about this, let’s move on, since you’ve stonewalled me at every step!” Belfort said.

“I’m done with this, I’m not gonna get attacked here — you’ve got a lot of nerve boy, I‘ll tell you!” he said before storming out.

He came back eventually, but accused Hayes of doing a “hatchet job”.

Belfort, who detailed his life of drug-fuelled debauchery in his best-selling memoir The Wolf of Wall Street, was convicted of running a pump-and-dump scheme, using penny stocks to rip off everyday investors.

He spent several years in prison and was ordered to repay around $US110 million to defrauded investors. Since then he’s remodelled himself as a sales consultant and public speaker.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.