Here's The Problem With Paul Krugman's Plan To Fix Our Massive Debt And Deficit Disaster

Princeton professor and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has been arguing vociferously that the world’s sudden lurch toward “austerity” will kill the economic recovery and send many countries plunging back into recession.

This mistake, Prof. Krugman argues, is the same as the one the US made in 1937, when a premature attempt to balance the budget after four years of recovery sent the unemployment rate soaring again.

Krugman makes a good case that cutting spending will cause significant (additional) short-term pain. What he has not done, until now, is lay out a plan to fix our massive long-term deficit and debt problem. And it’s that problem that has so energized the “tea party” movement, as well as Harvard professor Niall Ferguson and other Krugman detractors (who, in turn, refuse to address the short-term pain problem).

To his credit, in his latest NYT column, Krugman addresses the debt/deficit issue. The time to address the budget deficit, he argues, is when the economy is finally healthy again. And it will primarily mean finding ways to rein in ballooning healthcare costs.

In other words, spend now and nurse the economy back to health, then cut back later, when doing so won’t be so painful.

That sounds reasonable. Unfortunately, it requires the cooperation of folks who have demonstrated over the past decade that they’re anything but reasonable: Congress.

Could Congresspeople ever cut spending when cutting spending might threaten their chance of getting re-elected? We’ll believe it when we see it.



