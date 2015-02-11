Here's the Prezi boss' favourite presentation ever

Prezi international boss Drew Banks. Image: Supplied.

Cloud presentation company Prezi’s head of international operations Drew Banks’ favourite presentation doesn’t use powerpoint or Prezi.

Banks’ favourite presentation is a Ted talk by science writer John Bohannon which uses dance to communicate a complex experiment where lasers cool atoms down.

Just over half way through Bohannon explained why he was using dance: It’s because he believes “bad PowerPoint presentations are a serious threat to the global economy”.

He proposes using dancers instead of PowerPoint presentations to explain a raft of complex problems, including why a foreign country should be invaded or why a big bank should be bailed out. He makes the proposal to show how powerful human movement can be as a communication tool.

Here it is:

