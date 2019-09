The PBoC has put up a picture of its central bank chief Zhou Xiachuan to refute rumours that he’s gone missing.



FT Alphaville found it on the site (we tried, but were unable to navigate the Chinese portfion of the PBOC website).

Convinced?

Photo: PBOC

