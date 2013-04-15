This Perfect Shot Cost Tiger Woods The Masters

Tiger Woods hit a perfect third shot on the 15th hole on Friday.



But in an awful bit of bad luck, his ball clanged off the flagstick and kicked violently into the water.

When he took his drop, he illegally placed the ball two yards behind from his original spot, which eventually resulted in a two-stroke penalty.

In effect, he should have made a birdie-4 on the hole, and he made a triple bogey-8.

He ended up finishing four strokes back of the lead at -5. If that ball doesn’t hit the flagstick, he’s at -9, and he is in the playoff with Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera.

Tiger still let plenty of chances slip through his fingers, and his putting was awful this weekend. But everything changed on No. 15 on Friday.

Here’s the video:



And another look at why he got the penalty:

