Here's The Perfect Gift For Any Apple Fan

You won’t find the best gift for the Apple fan in your life at the Apple Store.

But that’s because Apple doesn’t sell many books.

“Iconic: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation” by Jonathan Zufi is a coffee table book that explores the company’s most remarkable and eye-pleasing products.

The book even looks at Apple’s packaging over the years.

It’s like having your own personal Apple museum.

By chronicling Apple products from the company’s founding to the present, the book tells a story of evolution and progress.

The book has more than pictures, though.

“Iconic” also includes essays from Apple insiders and influencers like cofounder Steve Wozniak and journalist Jim Dalrymple.

Like most Apple products, “Iconic” comes in multiple editions and prices ranging from $US54.30 (available on Amazon) to $US250.

For instance, the “Ultimate Edition” comes in a clamshell case with an embedded LED that pulses like a MacBook on sleep mode.

Details like that one make “Iconic” much more than a book.

It will please any Apple fan who already has an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, but would like to know where those devices came from.

