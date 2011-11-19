Here's That Occupy Portland Pepper Spray Photo That Everybody's Talking About

Yesterday, Portland Oregonian photographer Randy Rasmussen snapped this photo of a young woman getting pepper sprayed in the face by Portland police.



It’s gone totally viral since then, showing up every few minutes on Twitter. A few minutes ago, New York Times assistant managing editor Jim Roberts tweeted that it may become the “enduring image of OWS.”

The woman’s family identified her to The Atlantic as 20 year old Elizabeth Nichols.

Rasmussen explains in this video interview that the shot was a total accident — he didn’t know he had it until the shots were developed.

Photo: Randy Rasmussen/The Oregonian

