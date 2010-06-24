Here's The Penciled In Scribble That Could Cost The Banks BILLIONS Over Fannie And Freddie

POLITICO’s story about the banks potentially being on the hook for the wind down of Fannie and Freddie offers a really great glimpse of how the “sausage” is made in Washington.



They literally decide the fate of the financial system by making scribbles, making notes in the margins, and passing them on.

Here for example is the margin scribble where a House member proposed that Fannie and Freddie be considered financial companies, whose wind downs would have to be paid for by the banks.

Here’s the full document:

PPM154 Counteroffer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.