Here's The Op-Ed By Kevin Warsh And Jeb Bush That Everyone Is Talking About Today

Photo: AP
In today’s Wall Street Journal former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush pen an op-ed calling for a “grand strategy” on economic growth.”The grand strategy is sector-neutral. It doesn’t have favoured industries or political parties. It does not seek to curry favour with special interests. The grand strategy fights statism everywhere,” they write.
The approach they advocate for includes:
- Tax reform by lowering rates and broadening the base by eliminating loopholes, for individuals and corporations
- Reforms to Social Security that ensure its longevity
- “Consumer-driven” policies to bring down health care costs
- More free trade agreements
- Regulatory reform
- Investment in domestic energy sources
- Education reform
Wall Street is abuzz today over these suggestions, and expect Washington to follow not far behind.
Read the op-ed at the Wall Street Journal:
