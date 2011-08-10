Here's The Op-Ed By Kevin Warsh And Jeb Bush That Everyone Is Talking About Today

In today’s Wall Street Journal former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush pen an op-ed calling for a “grand strategy” on economic growth.”The grand strategy is sector-neutral. It doesn’t have favoured industries or political parties. It does not seek to curry favour with special interests. The grand strategy fights statism everywhere,” they write.

The approach they advocate for includes:

  • Tax reform by lowering rates and broadening the base by eliminating loopholes, for individuals and corporations
  • Reforms to Social Security that ensure its longevity
  • “Consumer-driven” policies to bring down health care costs
  • More free trade agreements
  • Regulatory reform
  • Investment in domestic energy sources
  • Education reform

Wall Street is abuzz today over these suggestions, and expect Washington to follow not far behind.

Read the op-ed at the Wall Street Journal:

