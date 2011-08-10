Here's The Op-Ed By Kevin Warsh And Jeb Bush That Everyone Is Talking About Today

Photo: AP

In today’s Wall Street Journal former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush pen an op-ed calling for a “grand strategy” on economic growth.”The grand strategy is sector-neutral. It doesn’t have favoured industries or political parties. It does not seek to curry favour with special interests. The grand strategy fights statism everywhere,” they write.



The approach they advocate for includes:

Tax reform by lowering rates and broadening the base by eliminating loopholes, for individuals and corporations

Reforms to Social Security that ensure its longevity

“Consumer-driven” policies to bring down health care costs

More free trade agreements

Regulatory reform

Investment in domestic energy sources

Education reform

Wall Street is abuzz today over these suggestions, and expect Washington to follow not far behind.

Read the op-ed at the Wall Street Journal:

