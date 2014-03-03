Here's The Only Two Overseas Destinations Left Where The Aussie Dollar Buys More

Japanese Geisha serves green tea. Photo: Getty

For the second consecutive year, Australian travellers are finding the best value for money in Japan, according to the 2014 Expedia Foreign Exchange Index.

Despite the Australian dollar recently falling to a three-and-a-half year low against the US dollar, its value increased by 2.3 per cent in 2013 against the Japanese yen.

Japan is a traditionally pricey destination for Australians, so this is an unusual moment in travel history.

Expedia says interest in Japanese regions such Okinawa and Hokkaido grew by 50% in 2013.

Now in its fifth year, the Expedia Foreign Exchange Index measures the performance of the Australian dollar against major global currencies, taking into account foreign exchange rates and inflation.

After a boom period for the Australian dollar, this year’s Index shows the currency lost ground against multiple currencies, with 13 of the 15 top destinations for Australian travellers experiencing a decrease in currency value in 2013.

The Australian dollar declined 15 per cent against the US dollar and 17 per cent against the British pound.

The top destinations based on the purchasing power of the Australian dollar against other major currencies in 2013:

Source: Expedia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.