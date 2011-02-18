Here's The Only NFL Lockout Story You Need To Read Today

Photo: AP

Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post eviscerates the NFL owners today, in a sharp column about the CBA negotiations.The problem, as she puts it, is that the NFL owners aren’t even claiming that they’re losing money — they just think they aren’t making enough.



But where is it written that a business owner has the right to increased profits every year?

Jenkins says: “They believe they are entitled to make money every year, even in the midst of disastrous recessions. They think they are owed a living.”

And remember, it’s your money they’re fighting over.

