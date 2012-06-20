This One Little Thing Will Make You Good At Anything You Try

Merely deciding you’re committed for the long-term vs the short-term.



Via The Talent Code: Greatness Isn’t Born. It’s Grown.

When McPherson saw the graph, he was stunned. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. Progress was determined not by any measurable aptitude or trait, but by a tiny, powerful idea the child had before even starting lessons.

The differences were staggering. With the same amount of practice, the long-term-commitment group outperformed the short-term-commitment group by 400 per cent.

The long-term-commitment group, with a mere 20 minutes of weekly practice, progressed faster than the short-termers who practiced for an hour and a half. When long-term commitment combined with high levels of practice, skills skyrocketed.

