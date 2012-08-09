Here's The One Location Where McDonald's Has Secretly Been Selling Curly Fries

Ronald McDonald is full of secrets.Even though McDonald’s operates in 119 countries on six continents around the world, the franchise has been quietly selling curly fries—dubbed “twister fries”—in just one lucky location:



The Philippines.

According to its Facebook page, which shockingly only has 413 likes at the moment, the twister fries come but once a year as a three week promotion. Kind of like the Shamrock Shake.

And in case your were curious about what else you were missing by not frequenting McDonald’s Philippines location, according to its website, the location also sells spaghetti and fried chicken combos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.