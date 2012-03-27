Here's The One Important Thing Employers Are Skipping, And Shouldn't

New employee orientation may not seem so critical, so a lot of companies are skipping it altogether.But this might not be such a good idea. Initial interactions help newcomers understand the company’s value, guidelines and expectations right from the very beginning. Without this, it could take new hirees months before they figure out what’s expected of them.



In a survey developed by Accountemps, 34 per cent of the 500 HR managers interviewed said their companies don’t offer orientation for new employees.

And bigger companies (1,000 or more employees) are more likely not to have a formal orientation compared to smaller ones.

If your company doesn’t offer formal orientations, consider these 4 tips compiled by Accountemps for your new hirees:

1. Go out of your way to meet new hirees. New employees want to make a great impression and so should you. Convince newcomers that they’re working for a great company and that you are excited about them joining the team. This way, they’ll try their hardest to live up to your expectations.

2. Establish rapport. Do this among old and new staffers, so that they can have a chance to get to know one another. This will open the gateway for communication among your team. During the initial weeks on the job, arrange a special meeting between newcomers and those who they’ll be working with. This will allow them to put faces to names and understand who does what.

3. Communicate what’s expected. Let new employees know what’s expected of them. They should never be unsure what their job responsibilities or top priorities entail. Provide them with a roadmap of what they can expect within the first few months.

4. Provide mentors. Research has shown that young people prefer mentors over cash bonuses and an influential person can provide new hirees with a stronger sense of belonging and accountability.

