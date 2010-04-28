RIM Shows Off Its iPhone Envy In BlackBerry OS 6 Video

Research In Motion officially unveiled its next OS today. You can get an idea of what it looks like in the video below. Watch with the sound off, unless you like the Black Eyed Peas.



It’s obvious what RIM wants you to think when you watch this video: “Wow, this is kind of like an iPhone.” That’s because the whole video is showing people dancing around, pretending to zoom around a big BlackBerry with a touch user interface.

The big problem with that line of logic is that RIM does NOT have a good, popular touchscreen phone, and is hardly a touch-focused company. The only touchscreen BlackBerry, the Storm, is garbage compared to an iPhone. The vast majority of BlackBerry devices that people buy and use are the old-school BlackBerry devices with plastic QWERTY keyboards. What does the new BlackBerry OS offer those users?

As we said when shots of the OS leaked, this software — or at least the mockups in the video — doesn’t look terrible. It’s not as good as Android or the iPhone, but assuming it’s any good, it’s a step in the right direction.

Also check out: The Crazy Phones In Japan That The iPhone Is Competing With



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.