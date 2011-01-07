Here's The Obvious Reason Why The Mac App Store Is So Expensive*

Photo: zimbio.com

Supply and demand.That’s it.



App stores, at the end of the day, are marketplaces. On marketplaces, prices are set by supply and demand.

Right now, supply is low (not too many apps) and demand is high (plenty of people are starting to play with it).

As supply increases, competition will drive prices down. And this even though some apps are discounted for the store’s launch.

That’s how it was on the iPhone app store — prices were high at first and then went way down as more apps flooded the market — and that’s how it is happening on the iPad app store.

Just in case you were wondering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.