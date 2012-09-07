Here's The Obama Promoted Tweet That Dropped The Second His Speech Ended

President Obama and Mitt Romney’s election campaigns have both been making full use of Twitter and its Promoted Tweets ad product. Romney is is said to be spending $120,000 a day on promoted tweets.



But the Obama campaign appears to be combining its buys with a fierce level of attention to timing. The Obama campaign bought tweets around the word “literally” after Twitter users began mocking Joe Biden for over-using that word in this speech last night, for instance.

Most impressive, however, was the timing of the @BarackObama tweet that dropped at the exact second Obama ended his acceptance speech last night by raising his hands and saying “God bless America,” in front of a cheering convention centre:

Photo: Twitter

The timing was incredibly smart: Twitter broke a record last night for political speeches, at more than 52,000 tweets per minute, far exceeding the activity level during the Romney speech, which reached 14,300 tweets per minute.

Because a promoted tweet hangs at the top of your feed, instead of being buried in the avalanche of incoming tweets from the accounts you follow, the Obama tweet stuck itself in front of the biggest possible audience at just the right time: When people were passing judgment on the speech once the president stopped talking.

Bonus points: If you noticed it was actually a retweet of something his campaign staff posted an hour earlier:

Photo: Twitter

