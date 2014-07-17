REPORT: Here's The Number Time Warner Wants

This morning, Andrew Ross Sorkin reported Time-Warner rebuffed a $US85/share buyout offer from Fox. The total valuation would be $US80 billion.
Moments ago, Sorkin said what number Time-Warner would actually be looking for: $US100/share.
“The number I keep hearing? $US100. Give me $US100 and maybe we can talk” – @andrewrsorkin, on $TWX $FOXA @CNBC
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 16, 2014
That would put the valuation of any potential deal at $US94 billion.
Time-Warner shares were trading up about 18% to $US83.76
