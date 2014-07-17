REPORT: Here's The Number Time Warner Wants

This morning, Andrew Ross Sorkin reported Time-Warner rebuffed a $US85/share buyout offer from Fox. The total valuation would be $US80 billion.

Moments ago, Sorkin said what number Time-Warner would actually be looking for: $US100/share.

That would put the valuation of any potential deal at $US94 billion.

Time-Warner shares were trading up about 18% to $US83.76

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.