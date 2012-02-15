Here's The NSFW Valentine's Day Offering That Sears Is Really Embarrassed About

Photo: imgur

All the big box retailers are on board with Valentine’s Day, firing up promotions in stores and their websites. When you head over to Sears.com, you see it blanketed in Valentine’s gift offers, ranging from a pink blender to tasteful nightwear.That’s exactly how it wants its brand—toned down and classy. If Victoria’s Secret is the place to go for lacy lingerie, Sears is where you go for granny panties.



So you can imagine the surprise it induced when people stumbled upon this erotic “Elegant Moments” offering on its website (we’ve censored it, but that black bar wasn’t there on Sears.com).

The page has been taken down, but not before someone posted it on Reddit. A screenshot of the page is now nearing 70,000 views.

How did the folks at Sears let that happen?

Here’s the explanation that Sears spokesperson Tom Aiello gave to Forbes’ Kashmir Hill:

“The terms on our Marketplace prohibit images from displaying nudity and see-through clothing. Most often, we see third party sellers blocking out the nudity in the images,” says Aiello. “We perform ad-hoc content audits to remove inappropriate items and also take customer feedback and react very quickly.”

When you allow third parties to put whatever they want on your website, there will always be the potential of someone putting inappropriate content on there.

This will pass over Sears quickly, since people realise that it was just an embarrassing mistake. But what if a third-party publisher put up something more than embarrassing—something that’s truly offensive? That could cause a crisis. Even if Sears wasn’t directly responsible, its brand is still plastered all over the page, and that’s what people will associate the blunder with.

