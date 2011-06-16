Here's The Now-Outdated "Mrs. Crystal Hefner" July Playboy Cover

The already-inaccurate July Playboy cover — featuring Crystal Harris as “Mrs. Crystal Hefner” — has leaked.



(Harris, as we’ve reported, will not be becoming Mrs. Hugh Hefner — she called off her wedding to the Playboy founder yesterday.)

This is the best evidence of Hefner being genuinely in the dark on Harris’s media-savvy schemings — and a good lesson for his next wedding: don’t print anything about it until she’s signed on the bottom line.

Anyway, enjoy this cover, the inspiration for which appears to be “getting dressed to go sailing in the dark in seven seconds.”

