Here's the next step Lorna Jane is taking in its plans for global domination

Lorna Jane/ Facebook.

Lorna Jane has just signed a major deal with giant US fashion retailer Nordstrom, which will see their activewear range sold in its US, Canadian and Puerto Rico stores from next month.

It is the first Australian activewear brand to be stocked by Nordstrom, which has 117 stores.

Nordstrom VP and divisional merchandise manager Kristin Frossmo said Lorna Jane was “a great fit”.

“We’re always looking for the best the market has to offer,” she said.

The partnership follows canned $500 million sale plans last October.

CEO Bill Clarkson said he and founder Lorna Jane Clarkson wanted to be in control if the brand was to expand into overseas markets.

“Lorna and I were offered a lot of money to hand control to someone else, but we realised our vision of creating a global brand would never happen unless we were both in the driver’s seat, so the decision was simple after that,” Clarkson said.

The partnership follows the brand’s first store in Paris at upmarket French department store, Galeries LaFayette.

Lorna Jane has 150 stores in Australia, 42 in the US and stockists in 54 countries.

Fellow Australian retailer Shoes of Prey recently struck a deal with Nordstrom, and has been opening a store every weeks in its US department stores.

