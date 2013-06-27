Here's The Newspaper Front Pages From Around Australia After The Leadership Change

Last night Australia got a new leader, after Kevin Rudd ousted Julia Gillard in a leadership poll, caused by speculation a petition was doing the rounds.

Here’s the front pages from major Australian newspapers, via Thepaperboy.com:

