MEMO: The New York Times Names A New D.C. Chief

Pretty soon, The New York Times will have a new man heading up its coverage in the nation’s capital.Incoming executive editor Jill Abramson announced that David Leonhardt will helm the Washington Bureau.



Current bureau chief Dean Baquet leaves for a position as one of the paper’s managing editors.

Leonhardt won the Pulitzer Prize in April 2011. He pens the “Economic Scene” column and won the Gerald Loeb Award in 2009 for a Times Magazine article, “Obamanomics. The editor studied mathematics at Yale, training that will serve him as he helps explain the federal budget to the world.

We are more than pleased to announce that David Leonhardt, one of our finest writers and most elegant thinkers, will be the next Washington bureau chief of The New York Times. David’s strengths as a reporter, columnist and magazine writer are dazzling. His keen understanding of how Washington works and the nexus of politics and economic policy make him a perfect leader of the Washington bureau at this moment. His creativity is matched by his collegiality. His original take on key issues has strengthened our news report in deep and important ways. He is also more than a little webbified, playing a main role both in starting the Economix blog, and a bit more recently, in working with a great interdepartmental crew to craft the “deficit puzzle” that remains among the most discussed features that we’ve done this past year.

