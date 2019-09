Here's The New Tropical Storm To Start Freaking Out About

Just something for anyone interested in Gulf weather to be aware of…



From the National Hurricane centre:

A BROAD AREA OF LOW PRESSURE NEAR THE EAST COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA CONTINUES TO PRODUCE WIDESPREAD BUT DISORGANIZED CLOUDINESS…SHOWERS…AND THUNDERSTORMS. A TROPICAL DEPRESSION COULD STILL FORM OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS THIS SYSTEM MOVES NORTHWESTWARD AT 10 TO 15 MPH. THERE IS A MEDIUM CHANCE…30 per cent…OF THIS SYSTEM BECOMING A TROPICAL CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS. REGARDLESS OF DEVELOPMENT…LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA DURING THE NEXT DAY OR SO.

Photo: NOAA

