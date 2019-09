Apple just updated its smallest iPod, the Nano.



It has a touch screen and lots of gesture controls.

For example, you can put two fingers on the screen and rotate and the screen actually rotates 90 degrees.

The 8GB version costs $149. 16 GB costs $179.

