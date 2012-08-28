Here's The New Tagline Avis Will Use After 50 Years Of 'We Try Harder'

Photo: DDB
Avis will drop its famous tagline, “We Try Harder.” The tagline was penned by DDB’s Paula Green in 1962 when the then-No.2 car rental company tried to explain to its new ad agency why anyone would choose the runner-up brand over Hertz, the biggest company.The new tagline will be “It’s Your Space,” and it comes from Leo Burnett, according to Ad Age.
Avis abandoned its historic positioning after hiring a new CMO last year, Jeannine Haas.
Often, a new client executives’ first order of business is “Change for change’s sake!” In this case, change may be merited: Avis is now the No. 3 rental chain, behind Enterprise and — you guessed it — Hertz.
Here’s a look at the new campaign:
