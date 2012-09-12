Here's The New iPhone Cord, Code-Named 'Lightning'

Apple is announcing a new version of the iPhone today. We’re going to have lots of live coverage.



One of the new features will be a new charger/connector cord.

It’s supposedly faster.

Some people are annoyed that their old iPhone cords won’t work with the new iPhone.

It must have been very hard for these types of people when Apple got rid of the floppy disk drive, the CD-ROM, and Firewire. We also bet these people don’t miss those things now.

This is what the new cord looks like, according to 9to5Mac:

