Here's The New Hamptons #Humblebrag You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of This Summer

Thank god for Instagram this season.



How in the world did people “humble-brag” before this stuff existed?! Today, we’d like to point out a new phenomenon we noticed this past weekend while scrolling through the #hamptons hash-tagged photos on Instagram: the Footsie Humble-Brag Shot.

When the sun came out on Monday, SCORES of people took to taking photos of their feet while lounging next to their summer digs out east.

What a clever way to subtly show off how important you are! In a matter of minutes, we had dozens of “footsie” photos to rank by the best “Humble-brag” scale system.

Check out how these Instagramers did, and check to see if you spot anyone you know!

