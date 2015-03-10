Here's the brand new Game of Thrones trailer that premiered at Apple's conference

The stand-alone HBO app, HBO Now, will be available exclusively on Apple devices, at least at first. And it will be out in time to see the launch of Season 5 of HBO’s mega-hit TV series “Game of Thrones.”

GoT will be back on the air Sunday, April 5, 2015. To celebrate the deal struck between Apple and HBO, HBO premiered a brand-new trailer and showed it at Apple’s press conference, held on Monday in San Francisco.

Here’s the trailer.

