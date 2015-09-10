All you need to know about Apple TV's total overhaul

Apple just unveiled the new Apple TV.

It’s the biggest redesign of the set top box, which plugs into your TV and allows you to stream programming like Netflix and HBO from the internet to your screen, in more than five years.

Here are the highlights:

A totally redesigned remote has a glass touch surface

The remote is also motion controlled, so you can use it to play games or point to things on the screen.

It is also voice-enabled, so you can search for something like “show me funny TV shows” or “show that ‘Modern Family’ episode with Edward Norton.”

Filter search based on cast, director, or age rating.

You can ask Siri things like “who stars in this?,” the weather, or how a particular sports team did.

You can also use Siri to open apps, like Apple Music, which is coming to the new Apple TV.

You can also say things like “skip ahead 2 minutes.”

It has universal search, so it searches across different apps.

It also has split screen, so you can watch two things at once.

It has an App Store, just like on the iPhone.

If you buy an app on Apple TV, it will work on your iPad and iPhone, too.

A new operating system called tvOS, that allows third-party developers to create apps for it.

Games are coming to Apple TV.

Apple showed off apps from Airbnb, MLB, Gilt, Zillow and the game “Crossy Road”

$US149 for 32GB and $US199 for 64GB.

It’s available in October.

Here are some images from the keynote, which just ended.

