Here's The New Ad Texas Is Pumping Out Across The Country To Attract Businesses

Here is the latest salvo in Texas Gov. Rick Perry continues his blitz to lure businesses to the Lone Star state: we just saw the following ad play on CNBC.



He brought out the big guns, including Emmitt Smith and Robert Rodriguez, the director of “Sin City” and “Spy Kids.”

The full website of the campaign — TexasIsOpenForBusiness.com — is also not to be missed.

This story was originally published by CNBC.

