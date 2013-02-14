Here's A $10,000 Android Phone ... And It Runs On Old Android Software

Photo: Vertu

There’s a new Android phone on the market with a hefty price tag of $10,000. It’s likely the most expensive Android device available today, Sven Grundberg of The Wall Street Journal reports.



The Vertu TI is encased with titanium, polished black ceramic, and black leather. And it’s “virtually scratchproof” because of its sapphire crystal screen.

Users will get access to Vertu’s concierge service that offers things like access to private members’ clubs and other personal services. But it runs on a modified version of Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), which is about a year old.

The Vertu TI comes from Vertu, which used to be Nokia’s luxury handset division. This is the first time since splitting from Nokia that Vertu didn’t make a device running on Nokia’s Symbian software.

Despite its $10,000 price tag, the Vertu TI is actually one of Vertu’s cheaper phones. Some of its devices sell for up to $300,000, and are finished with alligator skin or diamonds.

