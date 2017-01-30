Here's the NAB's view on how FX markets will perform in 140 characters or less

If you’re interested in how currency markets are likely to perform in the period ahead, but can’t be bothered trawling through mountains of analyst’s notes looking for a particular view, do we have a treat for you.
Courtesy of National Australia Bank’s global FX strategy team, and borrowing from Twitter’s 140 character limit for an individual Tweet, here’s the bank’s outlook for a variety of major currency pairs in 140 characters or less.
It’s the NAB’s FX views “in a tweet”.
Less is more, as the saying goes, and a nice change in what has become an increasingly complex market to navigate for investors.
