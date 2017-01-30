Here's the NAB's view on how FX markets will perform in 140 characters or less

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

If you’re interested in how currency markets are likely to perform in the period ahead, but can’t be bothered trawling through mountains of analyst’s notes looking for a particular view, do we have a treat for you.

Courtesy of National Australia Bank’s global FX strategy team, and borrowing from Twitter’s 140 character limit for an individual Tweet, here’s the bank’s outlook for a variety of major currency pairs in 140 characters or less.

It’s the NAB’s FX views “in a tweet”.

Source: NAB

Less is more, as the saying goes, and a nice change in what has become an increasingly complex market to navigate for investors.

