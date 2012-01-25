Here's The Music Video We Can't Stop Watching — And The Crazy Covers It Has Inspired

You may have seen this video blowing up your Twitter feed or Facebook timeline lately, but if not, we feel it is our duty to share it with you.



Meet Gotye, a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Australia by way of Belgium whose latest music video, “Somebody That I Used To Know,” featuring Kimbra, already has over 48 million hits on YouTube.

In November, the video won “Best Video” at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards (ARIA), along with Single of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best Pop Release.

Following closely behind Gotye and Kimbra’s heartfelt, art-inspired video is Walk Off The Earth‘s cover of the song, which features the five-member YouTube cover band all playing one guitar.

The video has over 35 million hits.

And then there’s a slew of other remixes and wannabe YouTube stars painting their faces Gotye-style.

Watch the original Gotye video below and those he’s inspired:

Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) – official video

Somebody That I Used to Know – Walk off the Earth (Gotye – Cover)

Gotye ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know (RUFUS Re-edit)

Gotye- Somebody That I Used To Know (feat Kimbra), parody

